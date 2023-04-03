West Bengal BJP writes to Shah again over Ram Navami violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over violence in the state during Ram Navami celebrations.

This is Majumdar's second letter to Shah regarding the violence in Bengal in less than a week.

"In continuation to my earlier letter dated March 31 regarding the communal attack on the processions of Ram Navami in Howrah and Dalkhola, it is further informed that the attack has not yet been stopped and is occuring in different parts of West Bengal," Majumdar wrote in his letter to Shah.

He said another attack was made on the Ram Navami procession at Rishra in Hoogly district on Sunday where BJP MP and All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh was participating.

"Along with the Ram Bhaktas he too was attacked by stone pelting. His vehicle was torched and incidents of arson happened as police stood still as mere spectator which strenghten our allegations that there is definite support from the ruling party TMC and section of the administration led by Mamata Banerjee who has already issued several statements in favour of the miscreants belonging to the minority community," Majumdar said.

"In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, we immediately seek your kind intervention as per law so that the situation does not go out of control and lives and properties of ordinary citizens are saved," he added.



On Sunday, ruckus and stone pelting erupted during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations continued to fly between the ruling TMC and the principal opposition party BJP on the issue.

Soon after the reports of the violence Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the issue. In fact, the union home secretary has sought a detailed report from the state on the violence.

On Thursday, a case was registered against Goshamahal legislator, T Raja Singh at Shahinyathgunj police station for allegedly provoking the public to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra held in the city.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation. (ANI)

