West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee makes surprise visit to remote village, interacts with villagers

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): Ahead of the panchayat elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited remote villages of Hasnabad constituency and listened to the grievances of the villagers.

The long wait of villagers in Khanpukur village ends today since no big political leaders so far had reached out to them to listen to their problems.



CM Mamata Banerjee's sudden visit to Khanpukur left the villagers surprised. She crossed the Ichamati River to reach the remote village to know whether the State government welfare schemes are reaching people.





Villagers complained of the drinking water issue as they have to purchase drinking water sourced from outside. Some said they do not have a pucca house and were looking forward to government aid to build their homes. Some flagged the issue of connectivity before the Chief Minister.



"We do not have a pucca house. We do not have proper road connectivity. We need to cross the river to reach other areas," Namia Mondal, a villager told ANI.



Bannerjee stopped at the house of a villager and listened to the grievances where she was offered lunch. She also tried her hands at making brooms along with other women.

Another villager Kamala Mondal said, "The area has been completely neglected. We have told all our problems directly to Chief Minister. Drinking water is the biggest issue which needed to be sorted out. We are hopeful that after the instruction of Mamata Banerjee the administration will look into the issue of drinking water. She assured us that our problems will be resolved soon."

The panchayat elections in West Bengal are slated for early 2023. (ANI)

