West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee welcomes SC's decision on appointment of election commissioners

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners and described it as a "democratic victory".

"Supreme Court's landmark order is a democratic victory! We welcome the decision of the Constitution Bench on the appointment of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner. Will of the people prevails over the ill-fated attempts of the oppressive forces!" tweeted Banerjee.

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a panel consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India to select Commissioners in the Election Commission of India.

Appointment of an election commissioner shall be on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the constitution bench of headed by Justice KM Joseph and also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar.

The Election Commission has to be independent and it is duty-bound to act in a fair and legal manner and abide by the provisions of the Constitution and the directions of the Court said Justice Joseph during the pronouncement of the order.

Justice Joseph also added that the hallmark of a substantial and liberal democracy must be borne in mind, democracy is inextricably linked to the power of the people. The power of the ballot is supreme, capable of unseating the most powerful parties.

Meanwhile, in reference to the viral infections caused by Adenovirus in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said West Bengal reported two Adenovirus cases and 10 cases with pulmonary haemorrhage syndrome.

"State has two adenovirus cases and 10 cases with pulmonary haemorrhage syndrome. There is no need to panic, we have arranged 5,000 beds. Since children cannot wear masks they need to be kept at home. Take special care of children up to two years," CM Banerjee said. (ANI)