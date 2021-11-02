West Bengal govt intimidating BJP leaders to join TMC, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday accused the TMC-led West Bengal government of intimidating its leaders to make them join the TMC.

Vijayvargiya said, "Many cases are being filed against BJP leaders in West Bengal. There are almost 120 fake cases on BJP MP Arjun Singh, there are 20 cases against me too. Now how can anyone survive when the government starts killing the opposition like this?

"Those who are joining TMC in Bengal are forced to join," he added.



Vijayvargiya, who was also in charge of BJP during 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal said that the question of winning and losing arises where elections are held in a free and fair manner, not in a place where "police, goons and political parties work in nexus for booth capturing."

"Victory and loose comes in when elections are held in a free manner not where booths are captured. Police, goons and political parties work in nexus there therefore there are no elections. They (TMC) snatch seats by capturing polling booths," Vijayvargiya said while replying on TMC's lead in West Bengal by-polls.

BJP leader also said that the results of by-polls show people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If we look at the election results of the whole country, then the opposition which made farmers' movement an issue has failed. NDA is leading everywhere, be it Madhya Pradesh, Bihar or Assam, this shows that farmers have given their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Vijayvargiya.

Reacting on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader said, "Congress is completely finished over there. Surely Priyanka Gandhi is working very hard but it is too early to say whether this will be converted into votes or not. The country has rejected the Congress." (ANI)

