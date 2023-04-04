West Bengal has become Afghanistan: Dilip Ghosh on Ram Navami violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Slamming Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over violence during Ram Navami celebrations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said the situation in the State has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Right now, Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Hindus will be attacked if they come out of their house. The current government does not have the capacity to manage the law and order of the state and they are passing the blame onto others," Ghosh told ANI.

BJP workers on Monday protested in Hooghly against the recent incidents of violence in the state on and after Ram Navami.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Police are in no mood to cooperate with us. Section 144 CrPC has not been imposed where we are and where we want to go, still, they are stopping us. We told them that three of us will go on foot. Still, they are not allowing us. This Police works on the order of Trinamool Congress."

Drawing parallels on situation in Pakistan with that of West Bengal, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government saying that Hindus in the state are living in fear.

"The entire country is watching that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward. But in West Bengal, the situation today is like old Kashmir and Pakistan," Locket Chatterjee said while demanding NIA investigation over the recent violence in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession.

On Sunday, ruckus and stone pelting erupted during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly.



Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations continued to fly between the ruling TMC and the principal opposition party BJP on the issue.

Soon after the reports of the violence Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the issue. In fact, the union home secretary has sought a detailed report from the state on the violence.

On Thursday, a case was registered against Goshamahal legislator, T Raja Singh at Shahinyathgunj police station for allegedly provoking the public to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra held in the city.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation. (ANI)

