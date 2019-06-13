West Bengal: Junior Doctors meet Governor, demand 'adequate security' in every medical college and hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing strike by the Junior Doctors at NRS Medical college and hospital, members of Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, met Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi on Thursday and demanded adequate security in every medical college and hospital.

"We demand adequate security in every medical college & hospital,& proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on June 10. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled," one of the doctors said after the meeting.

Earlier, the Junior Doctors had written a letter to the Governor seeking a meeting with him to convey their demands.

"We demand proper implementation of proper security within 48 hours in every medical college and hospital both in emergencies and indoors and also in hospital premises across West Bengal," the doctors said in their letter.

They also demanded adequate armed police forces for 24 hours with the quick response team "whenever needed."

Demanding written evidence to be published about the action taken against the accused of NRS medical college assault case, they said, "We demand a departmental enquiry and to take necessary action against the police personnel present on NRS premises on that particular time of the unfortunate incident on June 10."

The protest by the Junior Doctors erupted on Tuesday after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

"The authorities have opened a parallel emergency system where senior doctors will exam serious medical cases of the patients," sources at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital told ANI.

"We have already explained our demands in posters. The Chief Minister should come here and she hasn't reached yet," a doctor, who was protesting here, said.

Moreover, the incident has triggered protests from doctors in other government hospitals across the state.

According to hospital authorities, adequate security arrangements have been made in the premises of the hospital.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased patient staged a protest alleging medical negligence by doctors.

West Bengal Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said four persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The doctor who was attacked is reportedly admitted in the intensive care unit after he sustained grievous injuries. (ANI)

