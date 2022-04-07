West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee calls on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss governance issues

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss issues of governance.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the ongoing row between the ruling Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Birbhum violence that took the lives of nine people last month.

Earlier Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence and said that it is high time to revisit the "confrontational unconstitutional" stance so that democratic values and human rights get restored and people get a reprieve from repressive 'fear' and suffering.



In a three-page reply letter to Banerjee, the Governor said that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the violence. He also said that the number of casualties may be higher.

Dhankhar's comments came in reply to Banerjee's letter in which she had urged Governor "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe into the Birbhum violence.

Meanwhile, five BJP MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.

As many as nine people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum last month after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident. (ANI)

