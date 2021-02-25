West Bengal number one in human trafficking cases, comes second in highest rape cases: Nadda

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the state stands at number one position in human trafficking cases and comes second in highest rape cases in the country.

This comes days after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched its main campaign slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay" (Bengal wants its own daughter) for the Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held later this year.

"Bengal has the potential to lead in all aspects of life because history has taught us that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. However, we see gloomy darkness and pessimism creep in. The people who have ruled in the last few decades have destroyed the culture and quality of the state," Nadda said while addressing 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' intellectuals meet in Kolkata.

"Bengal stands at number one in human trafficking cases and comes second in highest rape cases. The second highest rape cases and the highest unreported rape cases are in West Bengal. The state has the third-highest number of cases as far as child marriages are concerned. This is the state of women in the state, led by a woman CM," he added.

"In the last 30-40 years, the governments that ruled Bengal have "hurt the culture and tradition of West Bengal", Nadda said while adding that in the last 6 years, "our Prime Minister has changed the definition of politics in the country."

"Development is a holistic concept and cannot be seen in isolation. Without law and order, development cannot take place. Without the right education, development cannot take place. With corruption, development cannot take place. In this Union Budget, Rs 25,000 crores have been sanctioned for the Kolkata-Siliguri road to improve connectivity in the state. Also, Rs 1000 crores have been allocated for the welfare of tea garden workers," he said.

"The East-West Metro and 3 solar projects in Bengal speaks how PM Modi wants Bengal to come forward in the field of development. He recently inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,700 crore in Haldia. In Hooghly, he flagged off projects worth Rs 3,000 crore," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda launched the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress government from power in the state.

Nadda has said that suggestion boxes and digital raths (vehicle) will be used to collect suggestions of the people ahead of Assembly elections in the state. He added, similarly, on website www.lokkhosonarbangla.com suggestions can be given. This campaign will span between March 3 to March 20. (ANI)