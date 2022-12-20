West Bengal Police takes custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): In an eventful twist in the ongoing cattle smuggling case, TMC leader and strongman Anubrata Mondal, was on Tuesday produced before Dubrajpur court in Birbhum which sent him to seven-day custody of West Bengal Police in connection with a six-month-old assault case.

Mondal was in judicial remand following his arrest by the CBI in August in a cattle smuggling case. On Monday a Delhi court issued a warrant to produce Mondal, on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a money laundering case related to the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

West Bengal Police arrived at Asansol jail early on Tuesday morning and took away the TMC leader with them, even before the Enforcement Directorate officials could reach the jail to take him to Delhi in connection with their probe in the cattle smuggling case.



The officials of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate arrived at the jail and took Mondal along with them. The TMC leader was taken to Dubrajpur in Birbhum district to appear before the Dubrajpur court in connection with an old case. Several TMC leaders were seen at the Dubrajpur court where he has been taken.

Mondal is currently lodged in Asansol jail.

Recently, the TMC leader was questioned by the ED for more than five hours in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam inside the jail.

On Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi issued a production warrant against Mondal in relation with the cattle smuggling case. Special Judge Raghubir Singh on Monday passed the order and said the court is allowing ED plea and issuing a production warrant.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI on August 11. (ANI)

