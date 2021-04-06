West Bengal polls: 34.71 pc voter turnout till 11:30 am

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Around 34.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11.30 am as the polling for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections is underway.

The polling started at 7 am on Tuesday.

In the Kulpi area of Sundarban in South 24 Parganas district, ITBP jawans were seen helping senior citizens to reach the polling booths.

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)