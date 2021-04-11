West Bengal polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Shantipur

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Shantipur in Nadia district that witnessed a huge crowd on Sunday.

Thousands of supporters carrying BJP flags participated in the roadshow.

The polling in the Shantipur constituency will be held in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election on April 17. BJP has fielded Jagannath Sarkar against TMC's Ajoy Dey and Congress' Riju Ghosal.



Shah will also hold roadshows in Ranaghat Dakshin and Panihati later on Sunday.

45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2. (ANI)

