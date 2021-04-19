West Bengal polls: EC transfers 4 IPS officers ahead of sixth phase

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): Ahead of the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday transferred four IPS officers in the state to non-election-related posts.

The Superintendant of Police, Purba Bardhaman Bhaskar Mukherjee has been replaced with 2011 batch IPS officer Ajeet Kumar Singh. Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sukesh Jain has been replaced with Mitesh Jain.

The Superintendant of Police Birbhum Miraj Khalid has been replaced with Nagendra Nath Tripathi, a 2009 batch IPS officer. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bilour, Birbhum Abhishek Roy has been replaced with Nagaraj Devarakonda.



"Officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections. The joining reports to be sent to the Commission today itself," reads the order.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Derek O'Brien criticized the move of the Election Commission.

"EC = Extremely Compromised EC transfers 4 officers, 48 hours before the poll and almost 45 days after the Model (Modi) Code of Conduct has come into effect. NN Tripathi, the same person made in-charge of Nandigram, now shifted to Birbhum. Was State Government consulted? Of course not!" tweeted Derek O'Brien.

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

