West Bengal polls: Vehicle of BJP candidate vandalised in Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): A day after the violence at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling, the vehicle of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anup Saha was allegedly vandalised by the Trinamool Congress supporters in Birbhum district.



The incident took place at a village in the Khayrasole area in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday.

Saha is a BJP candidate from the Dubrajpur constituency in the Birbhum district.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

