West Bengal SSC scam: ED chargesheets 6 companies, 2 individuals; submits 14000 page document

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed a chargesheet against former minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee before the PMLA court in City Session in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam case.

Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 23rd in connection with the recruitment scam, after which the ED recovered crores from her flat.

The ED counsel has informed that the chargesheet has been filed against the six companies--Ichhe Entertainment, Symbiosis Merchants, Apa Utility Services, Ananta Texfab, Viewmore Highrise, Sentry Engineering and two persons (Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee) and a 14,000-page document is also submitted along with the chargesheet.

The ED had raided several premises allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the scam and recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.

The agency on Monday informed that it had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 48.22 Cr in the Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal and the attached properties were found to be beneficially owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee.



With this, total seizure is Rs 103.10 Cr. in this case, it said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, for his alleged involvement in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case as he allegedly extended undue advantage and was in conspiracy with others to facilitate illegal appointment to the undeserving and unlisted candidates to the post of Group-C staffs in various schools across the State of West Bengal.

On the day, CBI conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of a software company in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

Notably, Chatterjee was education minister from 2014 to 2021 in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

Following Chatterjee's arrest, he was removed as a minister and suspended from the Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

