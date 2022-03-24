West Bengal violence: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan to visit Birbhum tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Following the violence in which eight people were dead in West Bengal's Birbhum, the Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum on Thursday.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum tomorrow, March 24 in the wake of the incident which killed more than eight people. Following his visit to Birbhum in West Bengal, he will submit the report to party leadership," said K Suresh, Chief Whip of Congress in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury, who is also West Bengal Congress chief on Wednesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution "to ensure that the Government of West Bengal is carried on in accordance with the provision of the Constitution."

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bhadu Shaikh's murder was reported on Monday night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Birbhum incident. (ANI)