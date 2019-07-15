We've cleared almost all pending payments under MGNREGA in C'garh: TS Singh Deo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Monday said, the incumbent Congress government in Chhattisgarh had cleared out almost all the payment pending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state.

"When our government came into power over 700 crores of payments under MNREGA were pending. After the formation of the new government, we were able to pay almost all the wages under MNREGA. We are trying to clear out all the pending amount too. As the whole payment system today is online we are trying to pay even that amount which has gone back to the center due to problems with the beneficiaries bank account," Singh Deo told reporters here.

Talking about the alleged controversy over the state government's decision to provide eggs in the mid-day meals he said it was an optional food item which people were free to eat or leave as per their wish.

"Giving eggs under the mid-day meal scheme is not the matter here, eating or abstaining from it is as per one's wish. Everyone is free to consume it or not, there are other protein-rich items which the people can have. People are actually demanding eggs here due to health reasons," Singh Deo said.

The Chhattisgarh government's proposal of including egg in the Midday Meal Scheme to fight malnourishment among children is drawing flak from several social organisations and the opposition BJP.

Among the most vocal opponents of the move are the followers of Kabir Panth in the state. After they protested against the plan, the government reached out to the group through a committee of ministers. However, no solution was found.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh has demanded that the government should take into consideration religious beliefs before implementing any such decision. (ANI)