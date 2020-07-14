"We've demanded CBI probe, will meet Home Minister tomorrow", says Kailash Vijayvargiya on body of BJP MLA found hanging in WBengal

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the deaths of its MLA Debendra Nath Ray whose body was found hanging near his village home in North Dijnapur district.

The national general secretary of BJP also said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and would also seek a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind to raise the issue of "anarchy in West Bengal".

"We have demanded a CBI probe. We will meet the Home Minister tomorrow. If President gives time, we will let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal," Vijayvargia told ANI here.

"This incident shows the level of anarchy in West Bengal, where even a public representative an MLA is not safe. This is not the first incident, earlier in Purulia too four workers had been hung ropes and a case of suicide had been registered. In this case too, a paper has been found and the police is trying to make it a matter of suicide," he added.

Terming it a "black mark on democracy", Vijayvargia further accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of providing shelter to criminal elements in the state and added that "through fear and intimidation she is trying to come to power again."

The West Bengal BJP leadership on Monday called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on July 13 over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy.

The Hemtabad MLA Roy's body was found hanging outside his residence in the Uttar Dinajpur district earlier in the day. Following this, members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata.

Earlier today, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Raiganj Sumit Kumar had said that three persons were named in the suicide note recovered from the pocket of the deceased MLA.

"This morning a case was reported when the body of MLA Hemtabad Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging outside his house at Raiganj. The police team which went there, after an investigation found a suicide note in his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death," Kumar told ANI here. (ANI)