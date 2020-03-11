We've supported CAA, time to think of including Muslims: BJD MP

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): It is time to think of including Muslims of the countries where they are in minority in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said BJD MP Pinaki Misra on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Misra said: "We've supported the CAA. Women in their mid-80s are sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh. Perhaps this is time to think of including Muslims from countries in this region where they are in minority. This will give them a feeling that the government cares for them."

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who came to in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)