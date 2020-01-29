What a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU: Kishor to Nitish Kumar

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar accusing the Bihar Chief Minister of lying about his induction in the party.

".@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?," Kishor tweeted.

Earlier, while responding to a query on Kishor, Nitish Kumar told reporters in Patna, "Someone wrote a letter and I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party as long as he or she wants. They can go if they want to."

"Do you know how did he (Kishor) join the party? Amit Shah had asked me to induct him," he said.

Kishor has more than once made his differences known with the party on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The JD(U) supported the legislation in both Houses of Parliament.

Last month, Kishor had told ANI that only Nitish Kumar can explain as to under what circumstances the JD(U) supported the CAA in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

