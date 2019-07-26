Parliament of India in New Delhi (File photo)
Parliament of India in New Delhi (File photo)

What happened yesterday has pained me: R S Chairman Naidu

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed "pain" over Thursday's incident in the upper house during voting process on Right to Information (Amendment) Bill that witnessed chaos and pandemonium after the House rejected Opposition's demand to refer the Bill to a Select Committee.
"What happened yesterday has pained me. It has pained the people of the country also. There are children in the gallery too. I don't want to elaborate on that. We should see to it that such situations and such scenes are avoided in future," Naidu said as soon as Zero Hour concluded.
He clarified that any Bill originating from Lok Sabha is taken up in this House and if any member wants to move amendments then those amendments and Bills would be taken up together for discussion.
"That has been the practice in the House since long. They would be taken up first after discussion and then, there would be voting on amendments. If the amendments are carried out, to refer it to the Select Committee, then there is no meaning in having voted on the Bill. If the amendment is negatived, then there would be voting on the Bill also. This has been the tradition," he said.
On Thursday many of the opposition members had sought for disposing of the amendments moved by the members first and then take up the Bill for discussion.
As the voting process was going on in the House, some of the members from the treasury benches were seen instructing other members.
Soon after opposition members angrily rushed towards them. They were having some arguments with C M Ramesh, who recently quit TDP to join the BJP.
As the confrontation took a new turn with some of the opposition members objecting to Ramesh's act, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked him to go back to his seat.
The Congress and other opposition members protested against Ramesh's action and staged a walkout.
"I have been making observations in the House from time to time. Not just during voting but even during normal times, members coming from one side, going to the minister, or somebody from that side going to the other side and trying to talk to others. These scenes are not good because live telecast is going on," he said urging the members to follow the decorum and maintain standards in the House.
The Chairman also said he does not want standing and voting which is going on in Lok Sabha these days.
"We have elders here. It won't look nice making members stand and count the votes and then if there is some problem asking them to stand up again," he said.
Soon after Chairman's observation, Congress' Digvijay Singh asked the chair to reprimand the member who was involved in Thursday's incident.
Responding to Singh, MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said the video footage of the proceedings should be examined so that truth can come out. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:40 IST

Delhi Cabinet approves creation of 18 fast track, 22 commercial courts

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the creation of permanent 18 fast track courts and 22 commercial courts which will reduce pendency of cases, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:36 IST

Mamata writes to PM, bats for electoral reforms including state...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement electoral reforms aimed at preventing corruption and criminality in the polls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:33 IST

Govt planning to privatise 20-25 airports: AAI chairman

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The government is planning to privatise around 20 to 25 airports having passenger traffic of 1 to 1.5 million annually, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:24 IST

Yediyurappa makes changesin in the spellling of name

Bengaluru [Karnataka], [India], July 26 (ANI): Hours before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa dropped a 'd' and replaced it with an 'I' in his name, which will now be spelt B S Yediyurappa.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:21 IST

Congress leaders mistaken for kidnappers, thrashed, beaten in MP

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Residents of Sitaljhiri village here thrashed two Congress leaders and a social worker mistaking them to be kidnappers who targeted young children, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramsnehi Mishra on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:16 IST

BJP's old war horse, chief minister again of Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): B S Yeddyurappa, BJP's old warhorse, has kept the party's flag flying in Karnataka, considered the gateway to the south for the saffron organiastion, despite ups and downs and deserting the party for a short while.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:14 IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal takes metro to visit to inaugurate NTCE...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday morning took the metro to reach Dwarka where he participated in a function to inaugurate a building of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:04 IST

Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar on Friday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some places in Odisha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:59 IST

Aadi festival: Devotees offer prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers at Ramanathaswamy temple as part of the 17-day-long 'Aadi Thirukalyanam' festival in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The festival began on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:58 IST

Yeddyurappa sworn in as CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was on Friday swon in as Karnataka Chief Minister, three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:57 IST

Delhi: One member of Pasonda-based gang arrested for armed...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday arrested one person, member of a Pasonda- based gang and recovered a motorcycle from his possession that was used in an alleged armed robbery in Golf View apartment in Saket area here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:44 IST

Amid heavy rain, primary education Board issues advisory to...

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Director of Primary Education Board in Bikaner has issued an advisory to the District Magistrate and school heads to declare a holiday for schools, amid heavy rainfall.

Read More
iocl