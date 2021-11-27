What is use of Constitution Day celebrations if govt is incapable of providing to justice: Priyanka Gandhi

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged lack of action in case of murder of a labourer and his family in Prayagraj and questioned the celebration of Constitution Day if the government is incapable of providing help to one in need.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a press meet after meeting the kin of the labourer and his family.

"The brother of the person who was killed along with his family works with Sashashtra Seema Bal. He works for the security of this nation in a Naxal-dominated area. What is he getting in return? Why is he not getting justice?. What is the use of celebrating Constitution Day if the administration does not provide help to ones facing injustice? Constitution is being destroyed and finished in this state," said Gandhi.

She further added, "The family is in terror. Family members of the deceased are also worried that if police will not help them if someone threatens them. Even the women told me that when they used to go to the police to complain earlier, policemen used to make jokes and laugh at them."

She questioned that why the administration was quiet after the incident.



"I was told that the attackers had also come to the house of the victims in September this year, last year and in 2019 and they attacked and harassed the family? Why were these attackers not stopped earlier? Why was security not provided that time?"

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that there is no justice for Dalits, minorities, farmers and women in the state.

"Justice exists only for the ones in power, the people whose company they enjoy and the big industrialists who are their friends," she added.

Phoolchand Pasi, a labourer, his wife, son and daughter have been murdered in Gohri village of Soraon Vidhan Sabha of Prayagraj. The local gangsters had threatened Phoolchand's family a few days ago.

Deceased Phoolchand (45), wife Meenu (40), daughter Sapna (17) and son Shiv (10) belonging from one family were found dead here. The deceased family had filed an SC/ST case against some people of the village itself. This controversy escalated," said Sarvashresth Tripathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj on Thursday.

Priyanka Gandhi has been visiting Uttar Pradesh frequently ahead of Assembly Polls scheduled early next year. (ANI)

