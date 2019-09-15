What Khattar said about NRC is already a law: Hooda

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said there was nothing new in Chief Minister ML Khattar's statement regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be conducted in Haryana.

"What the Chief Minister has said is already the law, foreigners have to leave, it is the responsibility of the government to identify them," Hooda said at a press conference here.

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and party's chief in Haryana Kumari Selja were also present at the press conference held on the occasion of several Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader joining the party on Sunday.

Earlier today, Khattar announced to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

"We will implement the NRC in Haryana as well," Khattar told reporters in Panchkula after meeting retired Judge SS Bhalla, who is going to review the NRC process in Assam. (ANI)