"What was the share of each engine in corruption?" Rahul Gandhi's jibe at BJP on 'double-engine' govt

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the "double-engine" government of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how much share, each of the two engines got in "corruption".

The former MP shared a video on Twitter, containing clips of his address to the people, and data purportedly attacking the ruling BJP.

"A government which is formed by theft can only steal, that's what this 40 per cent BJP government did. Congress government will be the government of the poor. The Congress government will be the government of the workers. Congress government will be the government of farmers. On the first day of the first cabinet," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.



In the video, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the people said, "The BJP has broken the record of loot in the last three years. Prime Minister comes but doesn't utter even a word on corruption. PM talks about double-engine government. He should say, how much share went to each of the engines in the centre and the state from this corruption".

He added, "I am sure that the wave is in favour of Congress and we won't be winning less than 150 seats. I also promise that as soon as we come to power, we will fulfil our five guarantees. BJP looted thousands of crores of Karnataka people's money, and we will return back those thousands of crores back to the people. Our government will be of poor, farmer, labours and small businesses, but not of millionaires and corrupt".

The final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections has intensified in the State.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

