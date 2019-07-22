Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File photo)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File photo)

Whatever I said was in 'fit of anger', as Guv I should have avoided it: Satya Pal Malik

By Naveen Kapoor(ANI) | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:31 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A day after he said that terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that as a Governor he should have avoided the comment while adding that whatever he said was in a "fit of anger".
"Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this. But if I was not holding this post, I would have said the same and would have been ready to bear the consequences," Malik told ANI.
"Many of the political leaders and top bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here, they are criminals. As a Governor I should have avoided making such a comment, but as an individual this is what I feel," he added.
Addressing a gathering at the inaugural event of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium Kargil on Sunday, Malik opined that the biggest disease in Jammu and Kashmir is corruption.
"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this," Governor had said.
Hitting out at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, the Governor called him a "political juvenile" after Abdullah criticised him over his statement on Sunday.
"He is a political juvenile who tweets on everything. See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out, go on the streets and ask about him," Malik said.
Earlier, the National Conference leader had taken to Twitter and said that if any politician or bureaucrat is killed in the state then it must be considered as the execution of Governor's order.
"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik," tweeted Abdullah. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:23 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Ram Vilas Paswan, condoles his brother's death

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Monday and expressed condolences at the demise of his younger brother Ram Chandra Paswan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:50 IST

Karnataka: Security beefed up around Vidhana Soudha ahead of trust vote

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, security has been beefed up around Vidhana Soudha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:53 IST

Man beaten up for smuggling cattle in MP's Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A man was beaten up by a group of people for smuggling cattle in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:47 IST

Beat forest officials if needed: BJP MP to tribals

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao has asked tribals to stop forest officials from planting saplings on their lands, uproot the plants and if needed beat the forest officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:06 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kidwai Bhawan; no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Fire broke out on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan at Janpath road here on early Monday morning. However, no casualties were reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:05 IST

14-month-old dies after slab collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 07:13 IST

Natural calamities claim 35 lives in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as 35 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to natural calamities, claims the government data.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:57 IST

Muslim youth threatened to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two Muslim youth alleged that they were forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Two held for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after kidnapping her, here on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Bihar Flood: Ruckus erupts in community kitchen with locals...

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): No sooner Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left after taking stock of the situation at a community kitchen here in Kadwa area of Katihar, a ruckus broke out with locals alleging non-availability of food in the kitchen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:45 IST

After missing two deadlines, Karnataka gears up for trust vote again

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:44 IST

Aiming for the Moon, ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 today

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandra

Read More
iocl