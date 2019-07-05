Whatever you want to do, do it tomo, if you arrest me today, they will win: Nitesh Rane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane on Thursday asked officials at the Kankavali Police station to arrest him a day later alleging if he was arrested today the people of the region will continue to face hardships.

"Whatever you want to do, do it tomorrow. If you arrest me today, they will win. And people of Kankavali will keep dying like this," Rane said at the police station.

Earlier today, Rane surrendered before police in Kankavali station in Sindhudurg district who arrested him and two of his supporters.

He along with his supporters allegedly threw mud on Prakash Shedekar, an engineer, for not getting potholes on a stretch of the road on Mumbai-Goa highway filled up.

An FIR was registered against Rane and at least 40 of his supporters under several provision of the Indian Penal Code.

"Nitesh Rane and two of his supporters have been arrested and search for other accused is on. They will be produced in court tomorrow," Sindhudurg SP Dikshit Gedam said.

Rane was touring with the engineer on Mumbai-Goa highway. He found several potholes on the highway near Kanakavali here. The legislator and his supporters lost cool over the unfilled potholes. The angry MLA poured mud on the engineer and tied him with a rope on Gadnadi bridge. (ANI)

