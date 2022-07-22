'What's this Lulu, Lolo...,' Azam Khan's take on Lucknow mall row

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the row over Lucknow's Lulu mall, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday reacted in a funny way and said he never visited any mall ever.

"I have not seen Lulu or Lolu. I have not gone to any mall. What is this Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo...?"

Taking note of the Lulu mall row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday pulled up the administration and directed them to take strict action against the miscreants who create a nuisance.

His remarks came after a video sparked a controversy in which some people were seen offering namaz inside the Lulu mall and protests followed.

He also stressed that a shopping mall should or a business establishment should not be a political breeding ground.



Earlier on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained three people from Lucknow's Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises.

As per police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall's entry gate. On July 15, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall. The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.

"Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents," he said. (ANI)

