When BJP, RSS begin to chant 'Godse Murdabad,' I will accept they value Mahatma Gandhi: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said he would accept that the BJP and the RSS value Mahatma Gandhi whey these parties start raising the 'Godse Murdabad' (Down with Godse) slogans.

Speaking at a press conference here, Baghel said, "The day BJP, RSS start raising slogan 'Godse Murdabad'. I'll accept that they value Mahatma Gandhi."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said, "I will accept Modi ji has become true Gandhian when action is taken against those from RSS and VHP who keep Godse's idols in their homes."

In the press conference, Baghel has earlier said that Congress victory in Dantewada by-polls showcased people's confidence in the work done by his government in the past nine months.

The Dantewada by-polls was won by Congress candidate Devti Karma, the wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma, who was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while he was returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' organised by his party in Sukma district. (ANI)

