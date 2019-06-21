When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him: Rajnath on Rahul's 'New India' tweet

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath on Friday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

"With due respect to you, Rahul Gandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation. When someone repeatedly insults our Army, then we pray that good sense prevails upon him," Singh tweeted.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress party has mocked the Yoga Day and "insulted" the forces.

"Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome the toughest challenges," he tweeted.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal tweeted: "Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you."

The Congress condemned the tweet by Rawal and appealed to him to ask for pardon for his tweet.

"Paresh Rawal's tweet is rubbish. He does not know how to speak for a national party leader. If someone speaks like this against his party leader, then there will be a ruckus. I condemn this and appeal to him to ask for forgiveness," senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told ANI.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya said the Congress leader's tweet has insulted the army.

"Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition, and our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader," Surya tweeted.

Earlier in the day, all ministers and leaders across the country performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.

All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at various locations across the country on Friday.

Battling the bone-numbing cold, the Indian Army personnel performed yoga in Siachen to mark the 5th International Yoga Day celebration.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Animal Training School (ATS) performed 'asanas' with dog squad on the river bank of Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The dog squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) was seen performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu as well. (ANI)

