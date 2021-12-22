When time comes, will talk about tweets, says Harish Rawat after dig at Congress leadership

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday refused to comment on his tweets in which he had taken potshots at Congress leadership over his "hands being tied" for Uttarakhand polls and said he will share more when the times comes.

"When the time comes, I will call you (media) and share it with you. For now enjoy this," Rawat told the media hours after his tweets.

He had also expressed anguish at the factionalism in the state unit and noted that a thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest".

"Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," Rawat said in his tweet.

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.



Rawat also cited lines associated with Gita.

"And then quietly in a corner of mind, a voice is erupting, 'na denyam, na palaynam' (one who does not bow or flee). Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will will provide me guidane in this situation," he said.

Rawat, a member of Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter and is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand.



The Congress is keen to come back to power in Uttarakhand in assembly polls early next year.

Rawat is apparently keen to be projected as chief ministerial candidate. Party leades have so far said that the polls will be held under "collective leadership".

Sources said Rawat is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi on December 25. (ANI)

