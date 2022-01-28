When will India get the land China has occupied, Rahul Gandhi questions Centre after PLA hands over missing Arunachal youth

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): After the Chinese People's Liberation Army handed over the 19-year old Miran Taron to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it is comforting to know that China has returned Taron, while questioning the Centre on the return of "the land which China has occupied".

"It was comforting to know that China has returned Miram Taron. When will India get the land which China has occupied, Prime Minister?" the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) tagging his previous post dated January 23 urging the government to bring back the 19-year-old boy.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had commented on the incident and tweeted, "If there is a government, then do your duty. Bring back Miram Taron! Bring back #MiramTaron!"



The Chinese People's Liberation Army handed over the 19-year old Miran Taron to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a week after the teenager went missing.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said, "The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today. I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home."

The Union Minister also said that due procedures are being followed including the medical examination. (ANI)

