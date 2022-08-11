Furore on Freebies: "Where did all the money from the Centre go?" Kejriwal asks PM

New Delhi [India] August 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Centre saying that the money collected from taxes is for serving the people of the country and not for waiving loans of politicians' friends.

Kejriwal on Thursday held a press conference to counter the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

PM Modi said, "Instead of following short-cuts, our government is engaged in permanent solutions to the problems. A lot has been said about the problem of stubble burning over the years. But those with a short-cut mentality could not solve it".

Delhi CM countered by saying, "Never in the past 75 years has the government taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol and diesel is over Rs 1,000 crore. They're now saying all free things by the government should end, and fees should be charged in govt schools and hospitals. They're saying free rations to be stopped."

"It is for the first time in the history of the country that the Centre, justifying their Agnipath Yojna, said they're doing it so they do not have to pay pensions to defence persons anymore. The Centre has time and again repeated that they don't have money, and has decreased money that was given to states. Tax being collected is much higher as compared to 2014 but they have no money. Where is the money going?" Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal raised questions saying, "Where did all money from the Centre go? They're waiving loans of their friends with this government money. They've even waived the taxes of their billionaire friends."

Earlier, the Prime Minister said that if there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce free petrol and diesel. Such steps will take away the rights of children, and prevent the country from becoming self-reliant.

"Due to such selfish policies, the burden on honest taxpayers of the country will also increase," the PM remarked. To deal with the challenges that the country is facing, it needs clear intentions, hard work, policy and huge investments.

The Prime Minister said if the government does not have money, then even ethanol, biogas and solar plants will also close down.

"We have to remember that even though we will not be there, this nation will always be there, and the children living in it will always be there. Those who sacrificed their lives for freedom have also worked with this eternal spirit.....As a country, we have to take a pledge that we will not allow such tendencies to grow. This is a collective responsibility of the country," he said. (ANI)