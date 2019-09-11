'Where is the plan to get country out of decline and gloom?' asks Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government alleging economic slowdown.

In a series of tweets, he said, "I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade, and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom?"

Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with INX Media case, has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

The 73-year-old Congress leader also thanked people for supporting him and said, "I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice."

In a similar instance, on September 3, Chidambaram took a jibe at the government over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter him when he was asked about his custody in CBI.

"Five per cent. What is 5 per cent? You remember 5 per cent?" he responded with a smiling face, mocking the government after the GDP slumped to an over six-year low.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

Last month, he was arrested by the CBI and later sent to its custody for interrogation. A special CBI court in Delhi sent him to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19. (ANI)

