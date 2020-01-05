Where will Sikhs find refuge, asks BJP leader RP Singh after Sikh man's murder in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): In the wake of the murder of a Sikh man in Pakistan, BJP leader RP Singh on Sunday asked the protestors who are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that where will Sikhs find refuge.

"I want to ask those who are protesting against CAA that where should we Sikhs go? Today, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Arvind Kejriwal have closed their mouths when such incidents happen. It is sad that the Sikh man who was killed, his brother is a journalist. Rowinder Singh had gone there to get married in February. He used to do business in Malaysia. When we protest against this, then they throw stones at the Nankana Sahib," Singh told ANI here.

A Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Peshawar, Police said.

The body of the person, identified as Rowinder Singh, was found in the Chamkani police station area of Peshawar.

Police said that the Sikh person was a resident of Shangla District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had come to Peshawar to shop for a wedding.

With the Delhi Assembly elections around the corner, RP Singh further said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is speaking lies ever since he assumed the post.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a Chief Minister for three months and rest of the times he just fights for five years. What happened to his promises? Is Wi-Fi there in Delhi? Is there any marshal on the buses for women's safety? He promised that there will be 15 lakh CCTV cameras in the city but there are hardly 22,000 CCTV cameras that are operational today. His entire politics is based on lies," Singh said.

"Kejriwal had promised that there will be 200 schools in the city. But there was no action on that front. He is on a ribbon-cutting spree for the last three months," he added. (ANI)

