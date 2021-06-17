Whoever is appointed as incharge by national parties does the same 'collection job': Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that whoever is appointed as incharge by national parties to look after their party in the state, whether it's the BJP or the Congress, does the same "collection job" and takes the money to Delhi and he accused Karnataka BJP incharge Arun Singh of doing the same.

Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, ""Whether it is the Congress or the BJP which appoints an in charge, they come here to loot. It is unfortunate that people believe such national parties which are acting like this when people are suffering from Covid."

"When the state is facing severe Covid issues and other development issues, being a responsible party, BJP should not stoop so low. From the day they came to power, the same confusion is going on in Karnataka. But when people are facing severe situations due to Covid, BJP must not have behaved like the ways it is behaving," he said.



He urged the people of Karnataka to act smart, otherwise, the money and wealth of the state will be sent to Delhi.

"Even in tough times, people are paying without saying anything through tax. Even when the government is not helping, they are paying taxes. The price of petrol reached Rs 100. And they are paying all your money to these "incharge" collectors. If people don't become smart, our state money, wealth will be looted and sent to Delhi," said Kumaraswamy.

Amid murmurs of a stir in Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party's national general secretary Arun Singh held a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Besides Yediyurappa, other Karnataka ministers were also present in the meeting chaired by Arun Singh at the BJP office in the state capital.

Briefing media persons here, the BJP leader said, "There are no differences in the party and we are united. Commendable work is being done under Chief Minister Yediyurappa's leadership. This meeting was only to strengthen the party, to promote good governance and schemes of the central government to the ground level. Nothing else was discussed."(ANI)

