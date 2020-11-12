Whoever loses complains about rigging: JD(U) leader

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Terming Mahagathbandhan's allegation of rigging in the just-concluded Bihar elections false, Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary on Wednesday said only the "losers" say such things, besides he was surprised that the Grand Alliance even won 110 seats.

"Trump is also complaining about rigging in the US election, what can we do? Whoever loses says such things. These are false allegations," said Chaudhary.

He added that people didn't have any reason to give the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance the electoral mandate as they have the "baggage of corruption and misrule".



"Why would people give a mandate to them, what have they done? That they got these many seats is a matter of surprise. What have they delivered? They have the baggage of corruption, and misrule, as opposed to (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar who is the face of good governance, and political honesty," the JD(U) leader said.

A delegation of the Mahagathbandhan's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress on Tuesday night had reached the Election Commission office in Patna and alleged that Chief Minister Kumar influenced the counting of votes.

However, at the end of the counting, JD(U) won 43 of Bihar's 243 seats, contributing to NDA's tally past the majority mark, while ally BJP won 74 seats in the state. It is to be noted that the RJD turned out to be the single largest party in terms of the number of seats won at 75. (ANI)

