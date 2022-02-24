Whom does Mamata want to protect? : BJP MLA demands CBI probe in WB student death case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the death of a student Anis Khan from Aliah University and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

Speaking with ANI, Paul said, "What's the issue with the CBI probe in the Anis Khan death case? Whom does she (Mamata Banerjee) want to protect? CBI probe should be conducted in the matter."

"If needed, Banerjee should also be interrogated by the CBI. How did she know two days ago that the police didn't go to Khan's house that night? She, being both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, should resign," she added.

Referring to the 2007 Rizwanur Rahman case, Paul further slammed Banerjee and said that she did not want a CID investigation at that time because "CID is a branch of police".

Claiming that Khan's parents too are demanding for CBI enquiry, the BJP MLA said, "Why is it a problem to Mamata Banerjee now? Because in 2007, she had been very vocal about demanding a CBI investigation. So what is the problem in getting the case investigated by the CBI today?"

She further took a jibe at the Chief Minister and questioned why Gyanwant Singh was made to head the SIT in the case when Mamata herself had demanded his resignation in Rizwanur's case.

Paul has also alleged the involvement of State Secretariat, and said, "Perhaps Nabanna is involved in this, and is what the Chief Minister is trying to save."

"Today she is showing the court the immense work the SIT is doing by arresting two people," she jibed.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested a Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer from Amta, Howrah, in connection with the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan.

West Bengal Police had constituted a three-member SIT on Tuesday to probe the death of a student in Aliah University. The team is led by the Additional Director General of Police of CID Gyanwant Singh. According to the state government order, the SIT will submit its report within 15 days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave the direction for the constitution of an SIT on Monday after protests had erupted over the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan.

Anis Khan was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night. His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations. (ANI)