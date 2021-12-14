Why can't the government hold talks with Pakistan when it can do so with China: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Following the terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar that took the lives of two jawans, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked why the government cannot hold talks with Pakistan when it can do so with China.

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah said, "It is unfortunate. I condole the demise of jawans who lost their lives. I urge the government that if these things are to be brought to their end, then they should work on winning hearts. The distance between Delhi and Kashmir has to be reduced. There should be dialogue with people in order to prevent such incidents."

"I advocate talks with Pakistan. The Indian government should talk to Pakistan. If the Indian government can talk to China, then why cannot it talk to Pakistan. China has advanced into Indian territory. Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese. Despite this, if the Indian government can talk to China, then why not Pakistan?" stated the National Conference chief.

He said the solution to such incidents can only be found made hrough dialogue.



Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdullah said "Friends can be changed, but not neighbours. So we cannot wait for talks till the last bullet is fired. Both countries have to come forward for talks. It is good for both India and Pakistan and we can avoid the damage."

Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where are undergoing treatment at Army Hospital, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city, police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

