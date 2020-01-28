Why Chandrababu Naidu ran away from debate on abolition of Legislative Council, questions YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday questioned as to why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu ran away from the assembly when a crucial decision to abolish legislative council was being taken yesterday.

Claiming it as a "historic" decision, Rambabu reminded that there is no legislative council in most of the states.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision that was taken by late NT Ramarao, the founder of TDP, way back in 1983. Why did Chandrababu Naidu step back from expressing his opinion on the floor of assembly?" Rambabu questioned.

"Naidu is number one in backstabbing politics. He is making ridiculous challenges to the government that came into power only eight months ago with a thumping majority. Whether Chandrababu Naidu has any respect for democracy? He is asking us to resign time and again. If he is so much interested, he should get his party MLAs and MPs resign, and go for election," Rambabu added.

Rambabu lashed out on some TV Channels and newspapers which according to him have targeted and indulged in mudslinging against Jagan.

"Naidu is stooping too low to criticise Chief Minister Jagan. He has held on to some Telugu TV channels and papers. Those media houses would not show what he had said on the legislative council," the YSRCP MLA said.

Earlier yesterday, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the state government's resolution to dissolve the Legislative Council.

The assembly will send the resolution to the central government for further process. (ANI)