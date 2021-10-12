Why didn't 'Dalit poster boy Channi' visit Rajasthan to protest against Dalit's murder: BJP

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Slamming Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya on Monday questioned why the party's 'Dalit poster boy' and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did not visit Rajasthan to protest against Dalit's murder in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district.

Speaking to ANI, Arya said, "Women from SC community are subjected to rape and children are not safe in Rajasthan. Their chief ministers like Channi do not go there despite being the Dalit poster boy for Congress. Congress leadership has not gone to meet the victim's families. Neither they asked for crores of money they had asked for Uttar Pradesh.



"It is also true for Akhilesh Yadav and the 'award wapasi' gang as well. Our chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) has maintained that whoever is responsible for the violence will not be spared. Congress is a trader of votes and has nothing to do with the Constitution," he added.

Asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu's not attending Channi's son's wedding, Arya said, "It is Congress' internal fight. They are fond of power and not for people. Prime Minister says nation first and for Congress family first."

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case in which a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of persons and his body dumped outside his house in Prempura village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district police said on Sunday. (ANI)

