"Why didn't he allow installation of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue?" Shivraj Singh Chouhan questions Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Politics and the war of questions have intensified in Madhya Pradesh with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's attack on former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath over the removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji during his tenure.

"When he was Chief Minister of the state, he didn't allow installation of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji. It's Shivaji's anniversary today. I want to ask him why did he do so?" Chouhan said while talking to ANI.

Earlier in 2020, a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji was removed by the local administration using a JCB machine in Sausar town in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

Today on completion of two years of his daily plantation campaign, CM did a mass plantation with his cabinet ministers at Ramvan near Bhopal airport.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh held a meeting with all the ministers regarding the Vikas Yatra at the Chief Minister's residence.

The war of questions between two leaders has intensified in the state where an assembly election is going to be held at the end of this year.



However, taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath extended his wish on the occasion of Shivaji's birth anniversary.

"Best wishes on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Maharaj will always inspire us to fight for ethnic identity and national pride," Kamal Nath said.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The renowned Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday is commemorated during the festival of Jayanti.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670.

In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

Notably, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, popularly known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, established the Shiv Jayanti celebration in 1870, and since then, people have been celebrating the day with great fervour. (ANI)

