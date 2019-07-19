Why law on mob lynching not being enacted: Owaisi asks Shah in LS

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday asked Home Minister Amit Shah why a law was not being enacted to prevent incidents of mob lynching as reports emerged of three people being beaten to death in Saran district in Biharon Friday.

"I would like to ask the Home Minister, why a law on mob lynching is not being made? Last year Supreme Court had asked govt to make a law on mob lynching. If you make all SC's orders into laws, why not this? he said in the Lok Sabha.

Three men were beaten to death by a mob in Baniyapur in Saran district today on suspicion they were cattle theives.

The AIMIM chief said victims of mob violence will not be forgotten. He said he had proposed a bill to strengthen, investigation and prosecution is lynching incidents.

"We'll not forget the victims of mob violence. They were human: sons, spouses & fathers. To the parents who've have had to see their sons' funerals, kids who'l never know their father & wives who'll have to fight tough battles ahead: You are not alone," he tweeted.

"On #1YearSCLynchingVerdict, we should ask: why is PMO India so afraid of an anti-lynching law? In the previous Lok Sabha, I'd proposed a draft Bill that'd strengthen prevention+investigation+prosecution of mob violence," he said in another tweet on July 17.

The apex court had ordered the appointment of nodal police officers in all districts, efficient patrolling in areas where there was a possibility of such incidents, and the completion of trial in these cases within six months.

On July 2, an unidentified man was beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Vaishali after he was allegedly caught stealing from a house.

In another mob lynching incident, on June 18, Tabrez Ansari, a Muslim youth, was

assaulted by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital four days later. (ANI)

