Why no action has been taken in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, asks Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, on Thursday, slammed the government over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place on October 3.

Raut also said, "why no concrete step has been taken in Lakhimpur Kheri incident. "Everything is in front of us. There are evidence and videos of who killed the farmers. Now the question is, to whom the government is trying to protect and why?" asked Raut.

Maharashtra government has called for a statewide Bandh on October 11 in view of Lakhimpur Kheri. Reacting on the same, Raut said, "This is not a political bandh. This is our responsibility."



As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

