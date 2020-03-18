Why no IT companies set up in Bihar in last 15 years: Tejashwi questions JDU-led govt

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday questioned the NDA government in the state that why IT Parks and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were not set up in Bihar in its 15-year tenure.

"The 15-year-old government in Bihar should answer why can't IT companies set shop in Bihar. Why can't IT Parks and SEZs be set up in the state?" Tejashwi questioned in a press conference at the RJD party office here.

"Why can't Food Processing Industry be set up in Bihar? The 15-year-old government should answer why can't fisheries be promoted in the state. Why can't industry-specific clusters be established in the state? Why can't the dairy industry be promoted in the state which has tremendous scope of export," he added.

Tejashwi further questioned the NDA government that why can't cottage industry and handloom business be promoted in the state. He questioned the government as to why the tourism sector was not developed in the state.

"Why the government has not made appointments to the tune of lakhs in the different government departments? Why has the government not accepted our domicile policy according to which permanent residents of Bihar can get 90 per cent reservation in jobs in the state?" he further questioned.

"How much migration happened in the past 15 years from Bihar? How many industries were set up in Bihar during this period? How many jute mills, sugar mills, paper mills and other industries that were functioning from before 2005 shut shop and how much revenue loss was caused to the state exchequer due to this?" he added.

Bihar is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in the second half of this year for the 243 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

