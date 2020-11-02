Why no one visited him in hospital when he was alive: Chirag on HAM's demand for probe into Ram Vilas's death

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): As Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha sought a probe into former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's death, raising questions on his son Chirag, the Lok Janshakti Party president on Monday said everyone is playing politics over a dead person now and no one bothered to visit him when he was alive.

"Those who are saying such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I have told Manjhi ji about my father's serious condition over the phone, yet he never came to see him. Why didn't he show concern when he was hospitalised," Chirag asked.

"Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive," he again asked.

The HAM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a judicial probe into the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, raising questions over his son Chirag.

"The nation is in shock due to Ram Vilas Paswan's death but LJP chief Chirag Paswan was seen smiling the next day after last rites. He was talking about back-to-back interviews, due to which several questions are being raised by some sections of Ram Vilas's admirers and relatives," read the letter.

"On whose directions, the hospital, where Ram Vilas was admitted, did not release medical bulletins? On whose directions, only three people were allowed to meet Ram Vilas at the hospital," it asked.

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8 after a prolonged illness.

A video showing Chirag purportedly prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father had gone viral on social media last month. In the two-minute clip, he was seen giving multiple takes while attempting an ode to his father.

The opposition parties, including the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), had alleged that he "was not sad enough" while talking about his father.

However, he said that he doesn't need to prove to anyone how sad he is due to his father's demise and hit out at Chief Minister Nitish stating that he never expected the JD(U) chief to stoop so low. (ANI)