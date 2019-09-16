Why not implement NRC all over the world? mocks Congress leader in LS

New Delhi (India) Sep 16 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party over the reported remarks of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers on implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their states.

"Why not apply NRC in the entire country and in the entire world? Even we need to know how many intruders are there in the country," he said mocking the BJP leaders.

"Amit Shah stated that they had excluded 40 lakh intruders in the NRC but the government does not have any guidelines on where the people will be sent," Chowdhury said.

"When this government's ministers go to Bangladesh, then they say that we won't send them to Bangladesh. So where will we send them? The government should clarify their stand," Chowdhury added.

Choudhary further asserted that many BJP leaders of Assam themselves are not satisfied the way NRC has been implemented.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Mnister Yogi Adityanath has suggested implementation of NRC in phases.(ANI)

