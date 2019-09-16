Why Sadananda Gowda and not Amit Shah clarifying on language controversy: Brinda Karat

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday criticised Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda's statement defending Home Minister Amit Shah's call for making Hindi a national language.

"There is an outrage against Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement on making Hindi a national language. BJP leaders especially those from the southern part of India are defending his position, but it is Amit shah who needs to clarify," Karat told ANI here.

"It is Amit shah who should come out and say we fully accept the three language formula. Shah should say that he withdraws the statement that he made. Why is Sadananda Gowda coming out and giving clarifications? This is the issue," Karat added.

Shah had triggered a political row on Saturday with his remarks that it was important the country had one language reflecting its identity and that only Hindi could unite the nation.

The Home Minister's statements drew sharp reactions from Opposition parties, particularly those in the south.

Earlier today, Gowda had attempted to downplay Shah's comment by saying the three-language formula is accepted by all.

"Hindi is a unifying language, it does not mean it will boss over other regional languages of the country, the three languages formula is accepted by us all. Even Prime Minister spoke on the floor of the House in the last session that all regional languages will be respected," Gowda told ANI. (ANI)

