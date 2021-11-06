Why should I clarify context? Read books again: Akhilesh Yadav over his 'Sardar Patel, Jinnah' remarks

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for comparing Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is known for uniting the princely states of India, the latter on Saturday refused to clarify the context stating "read the books again".

"Why should I clarify the context? I would rather say read the books again," said Yadav while speaking to the reporters here today.



Earlier on Friday, Adityanath had sharply criticised Yadav for comparing Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said that it shows the "Talibani mentality" of the SP chief that believes in dividing the country.

"Samajwadi Party Chief yesterday compared Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This is shameful. It's Talibani mentality that believes in dividing. Sardar Patel united the country. Presently, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is underway to achieve 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'," said Adityanath while addressing people in the state today.

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Yadav was addressing a gathering when he remarked that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah studied in the same institute, where they became barristers and fought for India's independence. (ANI)

