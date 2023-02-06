Why water "wars" between states where there is adequate availability: KCR

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao, who is keen on expanding the party's pan India footprint has questioned the encouragement to "wars" between states over water when there was adequate availability of it to irrigate every acre of land in the country.

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Nanded on Sunday, KCR said, "Why water wars (between states) in India, when there is adequate water to irrigate every acre of land in India? There will be no shortage of fresh water in India for the next 50-100 years."

The minister further asked how the country will compete with other nations when the average goods train speed is not fast?

"The average goods train speed in India is 24 km/h, whereas China's average goods train speed is 120 km/h, how will we compete with them? In the United States, it is 78km/h, whereas in the United Kingdom, it is 75km/h," KCR asked.

The minister also launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre stating that PM Narendra Modi government's flagship project 'Make in India' has turned out to be 'Joke in India'.

KCR said, "Congress ruled the country for 54 years. BJP ruled the country for 16 years. Seventy years out of 75 years of India's independence, the country was ruled by these two parties. These two parties are responsible for all of these (problems). These two parties were busy only with speech games and scams."



Targeting the BJP government, the BRS chief said the 'Make in India' campaign achieved nothing as Chinese goods continue to swamp Indian markets.

KCR said, "Make in India has been the much-touted scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This 'Make in India' has turned out to be 'joke in India'. If Make in India had worked then there would not have been China bazaars in every town and village across the country."

"From the manjha of kites, firecrackers for Diwali, colours for Holi to diyas and Ganesh idols for Diwali and eeven our Tricolour, everything comes from China. Where has the Make in India gone? Why are there China baazars everywhere instead of Bharat baazars?" he added.

KCR also came down heavily on the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra over farmers' issues.

"Even after 75 years of independence, many places in the country do not have access to drinking water and water for irrigation. It is sad that Maharashtra sees the most number of farmer suicides," the BRS chief said.

In October last year, KCR launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BRS, after it got national recognition, held its first mega rally in the presence of leaders of other regional parties like the AAP, SP and Left in Telangana's Khammam last month. (ANI)

