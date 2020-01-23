Will acknowledge Rahul Gandhi if he speaks 10 lines on CAA, says JP Nadda

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Jan 23 (ANI): Hitting out at opposition parties for allegedly provoking Muslims against the contentious Citizenship amendment CAA, BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday said if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can speak 10 lines on the new act then he will acknowledge him.

Addressing a pro-CAA rally here, Nadda said that there is no need to be afraid of the CAA as this is the law of the people.

Cornering Congress, he said: "The Congress is provoking Muslims on the citizenship issue. India has only suffered in the last several years because of the decisions taken after independence."

Challenging Rahul Gandhi, he said: If he speaks even 10 lines on CAA, then we will acknowledge him."

He further said that the Congress is conspiring to fan rioting in the state and the country.

"Congress leaders have supported those who spread violence. The party is upset and their leaders have given statements in the language of Pakistan," he said.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)