Will adhere to COVID-19 norms at poll rallies, also prepared for virtual meets: BJP National General Secretary

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): With the increasing demand for the ban on election rallies amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday said that the party will follow 100 per cent COVID appropriate behaviour during its rallies and added that BJP is also prepared for conducting these rallies virtually if the Election Commission mandates so.

With five states slated to go to Assembly polls this year, the political parties are conducting election rallies on a day to day basis in their efforts to reach out to the voters.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi said, "It is the responsibility of all the parties to adhere to COVID guidelines during their rallies. We will conduct all our rallies, big or small, following the COVID appropriate behaviour."



"As far as virtual rallies are concerned, we have preparations for that as well. We have used technology in the past like in some of the Assembly elections since 2014 or 2019 general elections. We will use technology to reach out to the people in the upcoming elections as well," he added.

BJP's national general secretary said that reaching out to the people as well as following the COVID guidelines both are essential and his party is following all the protocols to reach out to the people.

"Following the COVID protocols, we are trying to put forward our thoughts before the people. Both of the work is essential, reaching out to the people, as well as, following the guidelines. Our party is well connected with technology. We will use the cadre and also the technology for propagating our thoughts to the people," Ravi said.

Five states Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are slated to go to Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

